Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSIC. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

HSIC opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

