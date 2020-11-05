Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 12,042 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $287.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

