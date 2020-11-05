Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases 1,802 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 34.2% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 194,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,181,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,686,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group raised its position in AT&T by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 26,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

T stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.