HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.57 ($64.20).

Get HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) alerts:

Shares of HFG opened at €50.25 ($59.12) on Tuesday. HelloFresh SE has a 52 week low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 52 week high of €56.40 ($66.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.16.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.