Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.