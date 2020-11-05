Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
