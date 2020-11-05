Head to Head Contrast: Western Copper and Gold (WRN) and Its Competitors

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE: WRN) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Western Copper and Gold to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Copper and Gold’s competitors have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold N/A -$1.33 million -52.50 Western Copper and Gold Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -12.39

Western Copper and Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper and Gold. Western Copper and Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Western Copper and Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Western Copper and Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper and Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Western Copper and Gold Competitors 652 1864 1964 105 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 31.87%. Given Western Copper and Gold’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Copper and Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold N/A -4.49% -4.44% Western Copper and Gold Competitors -68.55% 0.68% -0.94%

Summary

Western Copper and Gold competitors beat Western Copper and Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing the Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

