Head to Head Contrast: Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV) and STAAR Surgical (OTCMKTS:STAA)

Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV) and STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Strategic Global Investments and STAAR Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A STAAR Surgical 0 2 4 0 2.67

STAAR Surgical has a consensus price target of $58.83, suggesting a potential downside of 19.62%. Given STAAR Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe STAAR Surgical is more favorable than Strategic Global Investments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.5% of Strategic Global Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Strategic Global Investments has a beta of 19.02, indicating that its stock price is 1,802% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STAAR Surgical has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Global Investments and STAAR Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A STAAR Surgical 5.03% 8.78% 6.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Strategic Global Investments and STAAR Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A STAAR Surgical $150.18 million 22.32 $14.05 million $0.46 159.11

STAAR Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Global Investments.

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats Strategic Global Investments on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Global Investments

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. engages in the ownership and development of properties. The company was founded on December 11, 1985 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers intraocular lenses (IOLs), including collamer material and silicone foldable IOLs, and nanoFLEX IOL that produces a clearer image, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts and other related instruments and devices. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, and Afinity trademarks. The company sells its products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, as well as through independent distributors in China, Korea, India, and internationally. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is based in Monrovia, California.

