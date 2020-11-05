Head-To-Head Comparison: Calix (NYSE:CALX) & Metro One Telecommunications (NYSE:WOWI)

Calix (NYSE:CALX) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Calix alerts:

Calix has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Calix and Metro One Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $424.33 million 3.55 -$17.69 million ($0.14) -174.00 Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Metro One Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calix.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix 2.01% 13.51% 7.13% Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Calix and Metro One Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 0 0 4 0 3.00 Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calix currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.10%. Given Calix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Calix is more favorable than Metro One Telecommunications.

Summary

Calix beats Metro One Telecommunications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services. Its premises systems allow CSPs to master the complexity of the smart and connected homes, and offer services to differentiate through the delivery of a subscriber experience. The company offers Calix Cloud, an analytics platform that leverages network data and subscriber behavioral data to deliver analytics and intelligence to communications professionals through role specific dashboards; and Calix Marketing Cloud for CSP marketing teams, as well as Calix Support Cloud for CSP customer support teams. It also provides Experience eXtensible Operating System, a carrier class premises operating system and software platform that supports residential, business, and mobile subscribers; and Access eXtensible Operating System, a software platform built for the specific needs of the access network. The company offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Metro One Telecommunications Company Profile

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides call center and data management services. Its services include inbound and outbound contact services, data and analytics, and related services. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.