HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Down 14.6% in October

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,700 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 434,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:HCI opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $390.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $62.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.32 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter worth about $2,539,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1,162.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

