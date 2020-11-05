HC Wainwright Cuts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $233.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $238.00 to $233.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.36.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $234.68 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $240.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $61,028,214.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,436 shares of company stock worth $143,142,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $21,318,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,078.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after buying an additional 162,849 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,087,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,186,000 after buying an additional 102,560 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $11,574,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 909.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 71,444 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

