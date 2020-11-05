Hannan Metals Ltd. (HAN.V) (CVE:HAN) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Hannan Metals Ltd. (HAN.V) (CVE:HAN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.40. Hannan Metals Ltd. (HAN.V) shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 12,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63.

About Hannan Metals Ltd. (HAN.V) (CVE:HAN)

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Ireland, and Peru. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

