Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.25-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.32.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.