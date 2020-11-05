Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HNRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. On average, analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 194,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 145,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hallador Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 33,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hallador Energy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.