Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. Buys 51,230 Shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) major shareholder Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. purchased 51,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $258,711.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. bought 3,220 shares of FedNat stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $16,872.80.

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.94. FedNat Holding has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.07). FedNat had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that FedNat Holding will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FedNat by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FedNat by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 121,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedNat by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNHC. ValuEngine upgraded FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of FedNat from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedNat from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

