H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on H2O Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

H2O Innovation stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $108.46 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.76. H2O Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.17%.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

