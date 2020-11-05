GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Trading Up 21.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $109.87 and last traded at $108.21. Approximately 2,905,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 541% from the average daily volume of 453,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.29.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. GW Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,252,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,017,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 801.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.80.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

