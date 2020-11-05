GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.69.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of GWPH opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $141.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.