GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 target price on GW Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Shares of GWPH opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.74.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $117,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,904 shares in the company, valued at $218,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,048,000 after purchasing an additional 69,968 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 583.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 439,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 349,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,899,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

