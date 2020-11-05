Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 10,072,429 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,788,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.46.

The stock has a market cap of $41.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 6.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,787,781.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 13,498,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,220 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 334,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 138,397 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 713,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 375,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

