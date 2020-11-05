Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Guess? have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company reopened most of its stores as coronavirus-led restrictions are being lifted. Also, management has been undertaking a number of measures to enhance its financial position amid COVID-19. Guess?’s digital revenues rose 9% year over year in North America and Europe during second-quarter fiscal 2021. Apart from this, its strategic initiatives to boost operating margin via cost-saving efforts and enhancing operating efficiencies bode well. However, COVID-19 marred the company’s second-quarter results with sales declining 41.7% due to store closures and lower productivity in stores that remained operational. Further, management expects sales in the fiscal third and fourth quarter to decline in mid-teens band. Also, Guess? saw higher costs in the quarter.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSE:GES opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.82 million. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guess’ will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guess’ news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,037,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Guess’ by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 149,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 148,650 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guess'

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

