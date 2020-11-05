Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch Acquires 3,400 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $97,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,053.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
GNTY opened at $27.73 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $305.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.51.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 20.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTY. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
