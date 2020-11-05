Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch Acquires 3,400 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $97,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,053.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GNTY opened at $27.73 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $305.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 20.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTY. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

