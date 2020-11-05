GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on GSX Techedu from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $141.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 371.65 and a beta of -0.44.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). GSX Techedu had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,161 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,873,000 after acquiring an additional 143,608 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 266,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

