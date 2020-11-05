Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $67.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 404.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

