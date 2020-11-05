GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on GreenSky in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.22.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 307.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $147,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 88.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151,077 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

