GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on GreenSky in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.22.
Shares of GSKY stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $9.84.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 307.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $147,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 88.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151,077 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
