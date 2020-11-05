Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Diageo by 18.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Diageo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $136.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average of $138.12. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.55.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

