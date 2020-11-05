Greenleaf Trust Sells 8,593 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $181,635.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $211,037.44. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,547 shares of company stock worth $489,893. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.78 and a beta of 0.85. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

