Greenleaf Trust Sells 398 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in LKQ were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 529,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 151,424 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in LKQ by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in LKQ by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LKQ by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.75.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

