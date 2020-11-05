Greenleaf Trust Sells 212 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $67,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

