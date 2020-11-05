Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,433 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 806,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 186,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,387,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,754,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,035 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 49.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 749,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 246,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.5% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 659,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 129,873 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.