Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,372 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $223.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.40 and a 200 day moving average of $200.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

