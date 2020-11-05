Greenleaf Trust Sells 132 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.18.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.01 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,363 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.95, for a total transaction of $209,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at $209,833.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,936 shares of company stock worth $3,073,073. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

