Greenleaf Trust Sells 130 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $150.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,931. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

