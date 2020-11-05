Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,026 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 52.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.