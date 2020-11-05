Greenleaf Trust Reduces Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Exelon were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,526 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 156,825 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 34.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 483,751 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 62,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

