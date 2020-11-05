Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP increased its position in The Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $282.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.