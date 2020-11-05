Greenleaf Trust Purchases 518 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sysco were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 159.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

