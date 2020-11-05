Greenleaf Trust Purchases 509 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in UGI were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

