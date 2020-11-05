Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,592 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 377.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 43.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

