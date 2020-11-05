Greenleaf Trust Purchases 149 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 225.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,745.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,521.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,473.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,770.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,187.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.