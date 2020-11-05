Greenleaf Trust Lowers Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in National Grid were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

