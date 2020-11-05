Greenleaf Trust Invests $374,000 in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 61.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 45.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 242,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $869.92 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

