Greenleaf Trust Invests $348,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $95.59 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

