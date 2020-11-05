Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,810,000 after buying an additional 8,892,938 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,790,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,339,000 after purchasing an additional 762,538 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 647,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 477,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 43.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $349,199.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,578,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,130 shares of company stock worth $17,918,399. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

