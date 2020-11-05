Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Constellation Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.37.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $180.85 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.55. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

