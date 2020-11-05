Greenleaf Trust Has $439,000 Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 114.2% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $139.95 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 124.96, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.