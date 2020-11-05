Greenleaf Trust Has $423,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,646 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 383,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $93.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.07.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

