Greenleaf Trust Has $388,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,359,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $131.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,375 shares of company stock worth $2,950,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

