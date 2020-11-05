Greenleaf Trust Has $345,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in International Paper were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

International Paper stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.