Greenleaf Trust Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.63.

Shares of SRE opened at $128.43 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.07 and its 200-day moving average is $123.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,596.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

