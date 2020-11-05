Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in JD.com were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 27.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.com to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

NASDAQ JD opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

